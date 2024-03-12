Hur transcripts raise new questions, confirm Biden lied to the American people when he attacked special counsel in speech

Transcripts of special counsel Robert Hur's interview with President Joe Biden confirm that Biden maligned Hur after the report was released.

Hours after the report was released on February 8, Biden attacked Hur for including details about his memory in the report. Specifically, Hur described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and cited Biden's inability to remember, among other important details, "when he was vice president" and "even within several years, when his son Beau died."

Speaking to the American people, Biden claimed Hur brought up Beau's death. He said:

I know there’s some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business.

But transcripts of the interview, which were leaked to the legacy media ahead of Hur's congressional testimony on Tuesday, confirm that Hur did not first mention Beau.

On the contrary, Biden brought up his son's death.

The transcript shows that Hur was asking Biden where he kept records pertaining to his work projects after leaving the vice presidency in January 2017.

In response, Biden claimed that "in this timeframe," referring to his post-vice presidential days, Beau was either "deployed or is dying." He then asked, "What month did Beau die?" before answering his own question, "May 30."

At that point, a White House lawyer told Biden that his son died in 2015, not in the timeframe Biden first identified.

"Was it 2015 he had died?" Biden followed up.

Another person in the room confirmed that Beau died in May 2015.

A few seconds later, Biden incorrectly stated that Donald Trump was elected president in "November of 2017." After two people in the room corrected him — that, in fact, Trump won election in November 2016 — Biden questioned why his notes said "2017."

"That's when you left office, January of 2017," responded White House counsel Ed Siskel.

The transcript confirmation raises important questions: Why did Biden publicly attack Hur and accuse him of asking about Beau's death when Biden already knew that Hur, in fact, didn't raise the topic?

Did Biden not remember that he was the one who first mentioned Beau's death? Or was his political attack an attempt to discredit Hur and paint himself as the victim of a partisan investigation?

Whatever the case, the transcripts prove that Hur accurately recounted Biden's memory problems in his report.

