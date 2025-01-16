Former officer convicted in George Floyd's death released from prison

One of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted in connection with the death of George Floyd has been released from prison.

On Wednesday, J. Alexander Kueng, 31, walked out of FCI Elkton a free man. FCI Elkton is a low-security federal prison in Lisbon, Ohio.

In October 2022, Kueng pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the death of Floyd. Kueng was then sentenced to three and a half years in prison, a term that he has now officially served.

Like the other former officers imprisoned for the Floyd incident — Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — Kueng was also convicted in federal court of depriving Floyd of his civil rights. Kueng was sentenced to three years in the federal case.

Kueng was allowed to serve his state and federal sentences concurrently.

'There were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd's neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation.'

On May 25, 2020, the officers arrested Floyd after he was accused of using a counterfeit bill. Bodycam and other footage showed that Floyd was behaving erratically, and the officers attempted to restrain him during the arrest.

Chauvin infamously knelt on what appeared to be Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, while Lane restrained his legs. Floyd later died.

Lane was the first of the former officers to be released following the completion of his sentence. He left prison in August.

Thao, who was also convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for keeping bystanders at bay, will be released in November.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He has been sentenced to spend more than two decades behind bars.

In November 2023, Chauvin was violently stabbed nearly two dozen times by a fellow inmate and required "lifesaving measures." He was released from the hospital a few days later. The suspect in the stabbing, John Turscak, is reportedly a former FBI informant.

Despite those convictions, questions remain about whether Floyd was actually murdered. A little over a year ago, Tucker Carlson called the narrative about Floyd's death a "lie."

Carlson quoted a deposition from former Hennepin County prosecutor Amy Sweasy, who claimed the medical examiner told her "that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd's neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation."

Citing toxicology reports she had seen, Sweasy also testified that at the time of his death, Floyd had COVID, severe heart disease, and a "fatal level of fentanyl" as well as methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

