'Yellowstone' actor Forrie J. Smith says he was kicked off a flight after refusing to sit next to a masked passenger

Actor from the hit drama series "Yellowstone" Forrie J. Smith claimed that he was kicked off a flight after telling crew members that he didn't want to sit next to a person who was a wearing a mask.

"You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face. But you know what, I can’t say face to face what I want," Smith said on his Instagram page.



While Smith admitted that he had been drinking, the 65-year-old stated it wasn't the reason he was removed from the flight. Instead, Smith claimed that the flight crew took issue with his statement that he wasn't comfortable sitting next to a masked passenger.

"I just got kicked off the plane in, where the hell am I at? Houston, Texas, because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to some one with a mask on," he continued.

"Yeah, I've been drinking, I've been sitting in the airport for three hours, I'm drinking, I ain't drunk," Smith explained. "They throw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls**t this is."

"I just told them I didn't feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I'm off the plane."

Smith's video was cut off mid-sentence and concluded without the actor revealing what airline he was flying on or where he was headed.

The TV star has showcased similar firm beliefs that have caused him to miss events in recent history.

In 2022, Smith stated that he would miss the Screen Actors Guild Awards because he wasn't able to get on a flight due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

"I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards," Smith said in a video that was posted to his Instagram account but later taken down. "I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated" to be at the ceremony.



"You have to be vaccinated with a booster shot and a negative COVID test within 48 hours, gotta wear a K-95624350 whatever kind of mask, and I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities," Smith added.

The actor apologized for not being able to appear on the red carpet wearing a "big, black American hat and Justin Boots and representing my culture and heritage."

"I just don’t believe in that stuff. ... Whatever," he concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

