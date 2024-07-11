Fort Liberty responds after briefing to soldiers labeled pro-life movement as terrorists

Fort Liberty issued a statement after getting backlash online when it was revealed the pro-life movement was labeled as a terrorist movement as part of a briefing to soldiers.

First reported by X user @samosaur, the slide in question clearly states organizations such as National Right to Life are "terrorist groups."

"They also included a screenshot of a license plate with 'IM4IT,' which is a plate many Pro-Life citizens put on their car which implies normal citizens are terrorists if they display this plate. ... They also falsely attribute the bombing of abortion clinics to National Right to Life. Keep in mind they’re not labeling them as extremist organizations (which would still be crazy), but as terrorist organizations," @samosaur wrote.



'National Right to Life has always, consistently, and unequivocally, condemned violence against anyone.'

The slide noted the groups' opposition to Roe v. Wade but misspelled it as "Row v. Wade."

"After conducting a commander’s inquiry, we determined that the slides presented on social media were not vetted by the appropriate approval authorities, and do not reflect the views of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense," Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office said in a statement to Blaze Media.

"The slides were developed by a local garrison employee to train Soldiers manning access control points at Fort Liberty. These slides will no longer be used, and all future training products will be reviewed to ensure they align with the current DoD anti-terrorism guidance," the statement added.

“In a presentation that is deeply offensive to pro-life Americans across the nation, Fort Liberty promoted outright lies about National Right to Life in a demonstration of lazy scholarship,” Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said in response to the slide. “In our over 50-year history, National Right to Life has always, consistently, and unequivocally, condemned violence against anyone.”

“One must wonder how a license plate that raises funds for pregnancy resource centers could be construed as a symbol of terrorism," Tobias continued.

