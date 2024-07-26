'Paris is proud that a drag queen will carry the torch': Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, and drag queen carry Olympic torch

The 2024 Olympic torchbearers feature strange selections of nonathletes to carry the Olympic flame in France.

Among the choices were actress Salma Hayek, who carried the torch alongside singer Patrick Bruel, and French soccer trainer Didier Deschamps.

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg was another nonathletic choice, with his carrying partners model Laetitia Casta and fellow lyricist MC Solaar.

Perhaps the most unorthodox choice for torchbearer is a drag queen called Minima Geste, a 33-year-old Frenchman named Arthur Raynaud.

The performer was chosen by the city to bring the Olympic flame to the capital, and despite backlash, Paris' socialist mayor defended the decision.

"I reaffirm my full support for her," Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, said.



"I'll say it again: I am proud, and yes, Paris is proud that a drag queen will carry the torch and the values of peace and humanity," she added, according to France 24.

It is unclear whether Raynaud actually believes he is a woman, as a plethora of photos exist of him appearing as a man while not in costume. However, the mayor referred to him as "her."

The city claimed the man had been a victim of "homophobic and transphobic insults" and said the city would help the launch a legal campaign, although the legal grounds of such a suit are unclear.

European Parliament member Marion Marechal reportedly said the drag queen has taken part in "particularly vulgar" and "hyper-sexualised performances."

"I don't think that this is a good way of representing France to the world," she said.

Marechal is an independent member of the European Conservatives and Reformists.

"One of the messages that I want to carry is the pride in my community because 10 years ago having a drag queen carry the torch would have been unimaginable," the drag queen said.



The celebrity inclusions are an obvious bid to increase viewership, with the Olympics also changing traditional norms and trying out new broadcasting quirks.



For the first time ever, the opening ceremony is set to take place outside a stadium, while Snoop Dogg is part of a large group of celebrities who will provide broadcasting assistance for certain events. Other guests include singer Kelly Clarkson, late-night host Jimmy Fallon, and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

It was also announced a few months before the games that NBC would attach five heart-rate monitors to the parents of Olympic athletes as they watch their children compete; with data to be shown onscreen. The network claimed that test audiences loved the idea.

On streaming service Peacock, NBCU hopes to capitalize on its younger audience by employing popular podcast host Alex Cooper to host a series of live, interactive watch parties.

