From Martha’s Vineyard to NBA suites: USAID official and contractors defraud taxpayers of $550 million

A decade-long fraud and bribery scheme involving the United States Agency for International Development further reinforced the Trump administration's case for restructuring the fraud-plagued agency.

On Thursday, Trump's Department of Justice published a press release announcing that a former USAID official and three senior leaders from three private companies pleaded guilty to a massive plot to defraud American taxpayers dating back to 2013.

The scheme involved at least 14 contracts totaling over $550 million in taxpayer funds.

'A former USAID employee and three others were using funds to pay for things like a lavish country club wedding and a Martha's Vineyard estate, all on the taxpayer's dime.'

Roderick Watson, who previously worked as a USAID contracting officer, agreed to receive bribes from Darryl Britt, then owner and president of Apprio Inc., to influence contracts awarded to the company.

Early in the scheme, PM Consulting Group LLC, doing business as Vistant, was a subcontractor to Apprio on one of the awarded contracts.

RELATED: USAID program contractor defrauds taxpayers of $100,000 in latest agency scandal

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Between 2018 and 2022, Apprio lost its eligibility to be a prime contractor for new USAID contracts under the SBA 8(a) contracting program. Apprio and Vistant responded by switching around their scheme, allowing Vistant to act as the prime contractor and Apprio its subcontractor.

Britt and Walter Barnes, Vistant's then-owner and president, bribed Watson, often funneling money through Paul Young, then president of a subcontractor to the two companies. Britt and Barnes also hid their illegal activities through fake invoices and falsely listed Watson and shell companies on electronic bank transfers.

Their bribes also included electronics, suite tickets to an NBA game, two residential mortgage down payments, and employment for relatives.

Watson allegedly received $1 million in bribes.

The DOJ explained how Watson used his influence to ensure that Apprio and Vistant received the USAID awards.

"In exchange for the bribe payments, Watson influenced the award of contracts to Apprio and Vistant by manipulating the procurement process at USAID through various means, including recommending their companies to other USAID decisionmakers for non-competitive contract awards, disclosing sensitive procurement information during the competitive bidding process, providing positive performance evaluations to a government agency, and approving decisions on the contracts, such as increased funding and a security clearance," the press release read.

In connection with the fraud scheme, Apprio and Vistant agreed to admit criminal liability and engage in deferred prosecution agreements for three years, which require the companies to submit disclosures to the DOJ.

"As part of these resolutions, both Apprio and Vistant admitted to engaging in a conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official and securities fraud," the department stated.

The DOJ noted Apprio's and Vistant's cooperation in its investigation and credited the companies for their "timely remedial measures."

RELATED: Republicans to watch when Trump’s $9.4 billion cut comes to the Senate

Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

Watson pleaded guilty to bribery by a public official and faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for October 6.

Barnes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official and securities fraud. His sentencing is slated for October 14, and he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Britt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official and faces up to five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

Young pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official. He is looking at a maximum penalty of five years in prison and faces sentencing on September 3.

A senior State Department official told Blaze News, "These guilty pleas further underscore the need for State Department oversight over U.S. foreign aid. A former USAID employee and three others were using funds to pay for things like a lavish country club wedding and a Martha's Vineyard estate, all on the taxpayer's dime. The Trump administration remains relentless in defending American taxpayers' dollars and weeding out waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government."

Apprio Inc., and Vistant did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.