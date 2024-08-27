Tulsi Gabbard tells Glenn Beck that Kamala Harris will try to bait Trump at the debate, but he has a chance to 'expose' her

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told Glenn Beck, the co-founder of Blaze Media, what former President Donald Trump must do to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in debate.

Gabbard was a guest on Beck's radio show when she made the comments Tuesday, a day after endorsing Trump, who brought her on to his team to help him get ready for the debate.

'This really will be an opportunity, for Donald Trump to expose that to the American people.'

Beck asked Gabbard to give her thoughts on the upcoming debate after she "wiped the floor" with Harris during their debate in the Democratic primary contest in 2019.

"Donald Trump is not a politician. I think that's what people really, really love about him. It wouldn't surprise you to know, Glenn, he wouldn't do debate prep like a typical politician would. But it's been great to be able to spend some time with him and his team," said Gabbard.

Gabbard went on to predict how the Democratic presidential candidate might design her attacks during the debate to paper over her lack of experience.

"Really for me if there's anything that I can help with at all, it is just the fact that I shared a stage with Kamala Harris. I know how she thinks and how she is going to try to lay some traps, try to bait Donald Trump into walking into the narrative that she is gonna try to push for the American people," she explained.

"And, quite frankly, how she's going to try to hide her record," Gabbard continued. "That to me, is the biggest thing. She says one thing, that is directly opposite to what her record shows. And this really will be an opportunity for Donald Trump to expose that to the American people."

Gabbard went on to claim that Harris was trying to change the rules of the debate in order to gain advantage.

"That points to her weakness that the American people need to see. She's demanding that the debate be seated and that she be allowed to bring in notes into the debate," Gabbard explained.

"Why does she need notes? If she knows the issues, if she knows her stand on the most important policies and the challenges the American people are facing today, why does she need notes?" she asked rhetorically.

She answered that Harris needs notes because she "needs somebody else to tell her what to say."

Gabbard served as Hawaii's representative in the U.S. House from 2013 until 2021.

Here's part of the interview with Gabbard:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!