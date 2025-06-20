Black Americans destroy Whoopi Goldberg’s claim that life for blacks is ‘the same’ as for Iranians

The women of “The View,” who lead arguably some of the most privileged lives in the world, got into a heated debate this week when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin elaborated on the many human rights violations perpetrated under the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran.

Those include executions of gay people and the imprisonment of women who dare to venture outside without their hair covered.

“Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings,” Griffin said, before Goldberg laid into her.

"Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. Listen, I'm sorry, they used to just keep hanging black people," Goldberg said.

"In the year 2025 in the United States, it is nothing like if I step foot wearing this outfit into Iran right now," Griffin said.

"It is the same," Goldberg responded, and when Griffin attempted to argue, Goldberg responded, “Not if you’re black.”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock of "Jason Whitlock Harmony" couldn’t be less surprised that Goldberg holds such a view, and neither can his panel.

“Delusion is a stronghold, and oftentimes when you are too well fed for too long, you forget what actual hunger feels like,” BlazeTV contributor Delano Squires comments.

“My initial thought, and it’s not my strongest, but why is this on TV? Who is funding this? This is a level of delusion and a conversation so far removed from reality. Why is this on television, and why are corporations and advertisers supporting this?” Whitlock chimes in.

“It just frustrates me because it is allowed to be on TV when it’s so far-fetched and ridiculous. I don’t, as a black person, walk around every day feeling like I even compare to these women or people in these other countries, and Whoopi knows this, and she understands this, but yet she’s allowed to push this type of rhetoric,” Shemeka Michelle agrees.

“So for Whoopi to be able to push this narrative on national TV, ABC should be ashamed of themselves,” she adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.