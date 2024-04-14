Geena Davis confirms she will not appear in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Geena Davis, who famously played one of the lead roles in the original "Beetlejuice" film, confirmed that she will not appear in the sequel set to be released in theaters on September 6, according to USA Today.

When asked about the possibility of appearing in the new Tim Burton film, she said: “No, I’m not [in it]. I’m not in the remake. Oh, you were expecting that I would be?"

“Yeah, no, you know what?” the 68-year-old continued. “Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age … Not that I have.”

Davis made the announcement while at the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday. She was given the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award while at the event, per the New York Post.

Davis played Barbara Maitland in the 1988 "Beetlejuice," alongside Alec Baldwin, who played Barbara's husband Adam. The pair played ghosts who lived in the home of Lydia and Delia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

While it doesn't appear Baldwin's character will make an appearance in the sequel, it has yet to be seen how Burton explains their absence from the story.

However, this isn't to say the film isn't going to feature big-time stars. With Keaton's Beetlejuice character set to get up to more shenanigans in the upcoming flick, the film is reportedly about how the living and dead learn to co-exist with one another. Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci are set to play Wolf Jackson and villainess Delores, respectively, per USA Today.

Burton went on to say that having Bellucci in the film "fulfilled my lifelong dream of making an Italian horror film." The actress said she was impressed with the "beautiful sets and amazing costumes. For a moment, it really felt like I was a soul-sucking evil."

Keaton and Burton mentioned that a possible sequel to the original "Beetlejuice" had been kicked around for years, both of whom characterized the sequel as a "weird family reunion."

Keaton said that the two would "kick the notion of it around," referring to a possible sequel. "The first one was fun because Tim and I were figuring it out. We just went nuts. To duplicate that, I was very nervous to see us pull it off again."

However, Keaton was sure to make a good effort at convincing the audience that the upcoming flick would be well worth seeing: "It’s really (expletive) good. In fact, it's great."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!