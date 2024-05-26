'General Hospital' star Johnny Wactor, 37, shot dead in downtown Los Angeles during catalytic converter theft

Johnny Wactor – the former star of the popular soap opera "General Hospital" – is dead at 37 after being fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles during an alleged catalytic converter theft, according to multiple reports.

Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, told TMZ that her son and one of his coworkers noticed "three men messing with Johnny's car" in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The mother said that Wactor "didn't try to fight or stop them," but the "men shot him anyway before taking off."

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. PT on Saturday, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wactor was rushed to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead at the medical center.

It is suspected that the lethal shooting occurred during a catalytic converter theft.

The suspects have not been named and are still at large, according to police.

KTLA confirmed the actor's sudden death with Johnny’s younger brother, Grant Watson.

A spectacular human being.

Wactor’s talent agent, David Shaul, also confirmed Watson's death.

“Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul told Variety in a statement. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Wactor began his acting career in 2007 with a role in the "Army Wives" TV series.

The celebrity actor was best known for portraying his Brando Corbin character in 164 episodes of "General Hospital" between 2020 and 2022.

He also appeared in popular television shows, such as "Westworld," "NCIS," and "Criminal Minds."

Wactor had worked consistently since "General Hospital." Most recently, he was working on the TV movie "Nightmare Diaries" that was in pre-production, according to IMDb.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!