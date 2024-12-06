German court fines activist who criticized political Islam just months after his stabbing by Afghan refugee

An Afghan migrant went on a savage stabbing spree at a May 31 anti-jihad rally in the German town of Mannheim, butchering 29-year-old police officer Rouvn Laur and attacking five demonstrators, including Michael Stürzenberger, an activist with the counter-jihad group Citizens' Movement, Pax Europa.

Months after Stürzenberger had his fears confirmed at the end of a hunting knife — receiving a stab to the thigh, a stab to the leg right above the knee, an injury to the upper arm, and a "gaping open wound" in the side of his face — a regional court convicted him of incitement for denigrating so-called refugees and radical Islam.

According to Berliner Zeitung, Michael Stürzenberger made statements at an October 2020 BPE rally in the presence of counter-protesters that authorities deemed hateful.

When the Hamburg District Court handed him a six-month prison sentence in 2022, the activist appealed. The court subsequently gave Stürzenberger a suspended prison sentence, but the activist appealed again. Finally, on Nov. 25, the court upheld the conviction and slapped him with a $3,804.65 fine.

'Everyone should be very careful how they express themselves.'

The right-wing German publication Nius reported that Stürzenberger was charged, in part, for criticizing German immigration policy; stating that unlike Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, North Africa, he had "never heard of a single Christian refugee who has committed a crime here"; suggesting that Muslim migrants from North Africa and the Middle East were disproportionately represented among those who have committed sexual assaults against German women; that a goal of political Islam is to "get women under control"; and for his statement, "We will not allow women in Germany who walk around scantily clad to become fair game for fundamentalist Muslims."

Stürzenberger told Nius, "I have always spoken about political Islam. Always said: It is not against Muslims!"

"Everyone should be very careful how they express themselves. One should always differentiate and speak of political Islam," continued the activist. "My criticism is only directed against the dangerous components of the ideology and those radicals who commit acts of violence as a result of it. Of course, it is not directed against all Muslims, as many are modern, value our democratic society, and respect our values and laws."

Stürzenberger is hardly the first German penalized in recent years for sharing inconvenient facts about the fallout of unchecked migration from terrorist hotbeds.

Blaze News previously reported that Marie-Thérèse Kaiser, a member of the popular Alternative for Germany party — which German authorities have sought to ban, vilify, disarm, de-bank, and criminalize — was convicted of a "hate crime" in May for sharing statistics about the disproportionate number of gang rapes committed by immigrants, specifically Afghan nationals, and for asking whether multiculturalism means accommodating rape culture.

While saying so is apparently verboten, mass immigration to Germany from Islamist states such as Afghanistan has coincided in recent years with a massive spike in rape and other violent crimes.

Of the roughly 1.35 million immigrants who flooded into Germany between 2010 and 2016, an estimated 850,000 were Muslims.

A government-commissioned study revealed in early 2018 that there was a 10.4% increase in violent crime at the height of the immigration crisis. Deutsche Welle reported that 90% of this violent crime increase was attributable to immigrants, predominantly males between the ages of 14 and 30.

Reuters reported earlier this year that the number of criminals with foreign backgrounds has since continued to rise, jumping by 13.5% in 2023.

Foreign nationals made clear that 2024 would be no different for Germany, ringing in the new year with violence. Blaze News previously reported that two-thirds of the rioters detained in the most recent explosion of New Year's violence were noncitizens, including 27 Afghans and 21 Syrians.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated in the aftermath on Jan. 4, "Good politics must clearly state what is happening: In major German cities we have a problem with certain young men with a migrant background who despise our state, commit acts of violence, and are hardly reached by education and integration programs."

While New Year's is now an annual problem, German cities are becoming increasingly unsafe all year, especially for gays and Jews.

Barbara Slowik, Berlin's chief of police, admitted in a recent interview that "there are areas — and we have to be honest here — where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay or lesbian to be more alert."

Slowik said she wouldn't "defame any groups of people here" but admitted that "there are certain neighborhoods where the majority of people liv[ing there] are of Arab descent, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups."

Extra to no-go zones and an unprecedented numbers of rapes, Germany has also been rocked by numerous ghastly incidents like the stabbing spree that left Stürzenberger scarred for life. For instance, just months after the bloody attack in Mannheim, a 26-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker allegedly attacked several people at a Christian music festival in Solingen, Germany, leaving three dead.

According to the German publication Spiegel, a witness heard the suspect, Issa Al Hasan, shout "Allahu Akbar" while randomly stabbing bystanders.

Another such attack may have been thwarted this week.

Politico reported Friday that a 37-year-old Iraqi asylum-seeker was arrested Wednesday after a foreign intelligence agency revealed he was allegedly plotting to launch an ISIS terror attack on a Christmas market in Bavaria, just as an ISIS terrorist did in 2016, killing 13 people.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!