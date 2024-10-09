Giant 'Vote for Trump' sign sparks unifying frenzy in Upstate New York, Democratic owner tells Glenn Beck

The man responsible for the 100-foot "Vote for Trump" sign that now towers over a city in Upstate New York appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" on Wednesday to explain to host Glenn Beck why the sign is a victory for all Americans, no matter which political party they support.

On Tuesday evening, Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, celebrated with a gaggle of fans and supporters of free speech after a judge lifted the restraining order on the "Vote for Trump" sign perched atop his building in Amsterdam, a city of some 18,000 residents about 35 miles northwest of Albany.

'Nobody wants to have duct tape put on their mouth. Nobody wants the right to speech taken away.'

Lawyers working with city officials, including Democratic Mayor Michael Cinquanti, had filed an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit to stop Constantino's sign, arguing that it posed a "danger" to drivers and those who would stop and take a selfie with it, as Blaze News previously reported. The attorneys now have until October 18 to refile.

In the meantime, Constantino told Beck that the community response to the sign, lit up for the first time on Tuesday, has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I think everybody's in love with the sign," he said.

While Constantino, a registered Democrat, is a Trump supporter, he indicated to Beck that the sign represents "free speech" and "free expression" as much as anything else.



"I'm trying to end this epidemic of anti-Trump hate that's been bad, really, for both sides," he explained. "People got to be able to be comfortable to say they like President Trump, who did tremendous things for the country, tremendous things, really, for the world in his first term."

"Nobody wants to have duct tape put on their mouth. Nobody wants the right to speech taken away."

Constantino called out tech titans like Jack Dorsey, former owner of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, current owner of Facebook, who once restricted free speech on their respective social media platforms.

He also named names of Democrats who, he believes, crossed the line and called for restricting speech in defiance of the First Amendment. Constantino described these efforts as "really wrong."

"I'm seeing really horrible things John Kerry said lately about free speech," he said, "Hillary Clinton saying horrible things about not wanting free speech anymore, Tim Walz saying horrible things about it as well."

Beck agreed, claiming that the Biden-Harris administration could not be "more clear" about its intention to "ban speech."

"Our government was helping Brazil try to get rid of X and Elon Musk," Beck said. "When [Musk] said the other day, 'They won't stop with me, and they're not going to stop until they get me,' I believe that 100%."

Constantino believes that the only way for this anti-American censorship to stop is for Democrats to suffer "a massive loss" at the ballot box, and he encouraged people from all 50 states to cast a vote for Donald Trump this year.

"It doesn't matter if you're in a red state or a blue state, you got to go vote Trump," he said.

"Who knows? Maybe even New York goes for Trump this year."

To help boost Trump's chances, Constantino and his pro-Trump political action committee are offering free stickers promoting Trump's candidacy. Those free stickers can be accessed here.

The entire segment between Beck and Constantino can be seen below.

