'Must be a nice feeling': Gina Carano calls out Hollywood's double standard after Mark Ruffalo compares USA to Nazi Germany

Actress Gina Carano called out Hollywood elites for an apparent hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech.

Carano, who was famously fired from Disney for allegedly not adhering to the company's values, pointed out that a person's political alignment determines whether she will be punished by Hollywood studios for her speech.

The former mixed martial arts fighter was starring in Disney's "The Mandalorian" and was let go from the Lucasfilm studio after she shared opinions going against government policies on topics such as vaccine mandates and masking.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a statement from Lucasfilm said at the time. She has since sued the company.

'It must be a nice feeling to express yourself so freely. Not everyone in this country has that privilege.'

The day before Independence Day, Carano responded to actor Mark Ruffalo, who shared an factoid about Germany in 1933 with a photo of the Nazi Party.

"March 1933[:] The Enabling Act becomes law in Germany, giving the chief executive power enforce his own laws without checks and balances. The passing of the Act marked the formal transition from democratic republic to totalitarian dictatorship. 6 months later, it was a 1 party state," the post read.

Ruffalo, resharing it, remarked "… Just for the record. History is repeating itself."

This spawned a lengthy response from Carano about the double standard she was seeing.

"Double standards on full display. It's a constant and obvious elephant in the room in Hollywood," she wrote on X. "There is example after example, such as Mark Ruffalos below that prove this. Whom btw, I believe should have the right to express himself without getting fired."

The actress said that she cringes at most of Ruffalo's political posts but added he is a "human" who is "passionately engaging in something that he feels strongly about" and therefore should be allowed share his opinions.

"It must be a nice feeling to express yourself so freely. Not everyone in this country has that privilege without having everything that they love taken from them," Carano remarked.

The 42-year-old went on to claim that Disney and Lucasfilm "maliciously twisted the narrative" of a meme she posted, which she said was encouraging her neighbors not to demonize each other or else history would indeed repeat itself.

"Do we wonder why he has that privilege and I did not?" she wrote of Ruffalo.

"It was suggested that I was comparing Republicans to the Jewish people in the holocaust, something that I never said or posted. I called no one a Nazi, I did not deny the holocaust," Carano stated.

Among her allegedly offensive statements that led to Disney dropping her in early 2021 were statements about not putting pronouns in her X, then Twitter, biography.

"They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop," she wrote in September 2020.

Carano also apparently shook the hornets' nest during the November 2020 election.

"We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud," she said.

"Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system."

The former MMA star finished her latest statements by saying that she hoped her lawsuit against Disney/Lucasfilm "brings balance back to a very broken industry."

The theme of bringing balance is very reminiscent of the Star Wars story, but it was unclear whether the metaphor was intentional.

"Let's restore the balance. ... Conversation over cancellation, like I've said from the beginning."

