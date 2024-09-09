Glenn Beck and Tucker Carlson discuss spiritual battle playing out in politics: 'That's Satan's plan'

Glenn Beck joined Tucker Carlson in Salt Lake City on Saturday as part of the fourth stop in Carlson's live tour across the United States. They discussed the current state of politics, the "end times," and the spiritual battle between good and evil.



"I sat with some biblical scholars, some real scholars, and they were teaching me about the end times. And the whole time, I'm like, 'This sounds familiar. Think I'm seeing some of this now,'" Beck told Carlson.

'We're fighting the same battle we have fought from the very beginning.'

"It feels like the end times. Enough of the signs are here that it could happen quickly," he added.

Carlson asked, "What are you noticing that makes you think this has been foretold?"

"The breakdown of society," Beck responded. "The destruction of women alone is awesome in its evilness. It is staggering how evil that is."

He continued, "There's more good than there is evil, but we are not standing up. Stand up and say it out loud, 'That's wrong; that's evil. That will not happen around me on my watch, period.'"

During the hour-long conversation, they discussed how some politicians are "working for evil" by pushing for gender-mutilating surgeries for children, advocating for abortions, and battling against free speech.

"If our churches would just say, 'Go out and vote and use the scriptures to tell you the difference between right and wrong,'" Beck said.

"We're fighting the same battle we have fought from the very beginning. This is as old as the Tower of Babel; it's as old as Satan being cast out," he stated.

"What did Satan say? 'I'll bring them all back to you, Father. I'll bring them all back, but I want the credit. I'll tell them what to do, and you won't lose any of them,'" Beck continued, referencing the Book of Mormon. "Jesus said, 'Send me. They're going to make mistakes, but I will sacrifice myself. I will die so they can live again.' Which one did God choose? Jesus."

Beck explained how some politicians are promoting Satan's strategy.

"We're having the same argument," he remarked. "All of these politicians are saying, 'Give me the credit. I'll tell them exactly what to do. Nobody will be hurt. Nobody's going to be running with a stick that could poke out their eye. Nobody will have guns. And if that doesn't work, nobody will have knives. Nobody will have choice because nobody can fail because that causes problems. That's Satan's plan. That's not Jesus."

Beck noted that "God believes in individual choice."

"You can either wallow in your problems or you can conquer them and put them in the right place — in the rearview mirror because you've learned from it, and it no longer has power over you. That's the plan of God," he added.

Carlson and Beck also talked about the recent assassination attempt against Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump.

"As a fiction writer, I would say that was an 'Op.' They tried to kill the president of the United States," Beck replied.

Carlson remarked, "I think we can say conclusively, the Biden administration allowed that to happen, period. They literally allowed that to happen. Whether knowingly or not, they allowed it to happen."