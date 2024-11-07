Glenn Beck's post-election message to Democrats: 'We aren't who the legacy media says we are'

Glenn Beck had a powerful message for Democratic voters in the wake of Donald Trump's landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.



He shared his post-election thoughts on his radio show and in a post on X on Thursday.

'Let us rule ourselves again.'

Beck urged Democrats to reject the legacy media's narratives about Trump's supporters and seek to understand why more than half of Americans voted for him to lead the country.

In a post on X, Beck wrote, "If you voted for Kamala Harris and can't understand how over half the country supports Donald Trump, please hear this. We aren't who the legacy media says we are."

He assured Harris' supporters that conservatives are not aiming to "end 'democracy'" and "abandon science" despite what those in the legacy media and Democratic Party have repeatedly claimed.

"We want to return power to the PEOPLE from the administrative state," Beck said. "We don't want a president who will control our lives and declare what we must believe, eat, drive, and teach our children. We want one who will DEREGULATE and let us live without the government constantly breathing down our necks."

"We support ACTUAL science, grounded in common sense and reason," he added.

Beck explained that conservatives are aware that "racism exists" but noted that "we don't believe people are BORN racist and that the only way to defeat racism is with more racism."

"We believe in the American Spirit - that WE determine our own destinies, no matter race, religion, or class," he continued. "Our Founders knew that government left unchecked would accumulate power at the expense of the individual. That's the road we've been on for over 100 years, since the early Progressives convinced America that man cannot rule himself, that we need overseers, elites, and 'experts' to tell us what to do."

During his radio broadcast, Beck elaborated on how the American spirit inspires individuals to achieve dreams and innovations deemed impossible by others.

"I'll fight for your right to be whoever it is you think you are," Beck declared. "I'll fight for your right to say what you believe, but I'm also going to fight for everybody else's right, including mine, to say you're wrong."

Beck told Harris' supporters that the majority of Americans, himself included, voted for Trump because he "promised to empower the people and restrict the government, to let us rule ourselves again."

"That's what made America exceptional. That's what we want to make 'Great Again,'" Beck concluded.