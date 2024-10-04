Glenn Beck’s Mercury One and Cajun Navy join forces to deliver critical aid amid hurricane devastation

Mercury One, a charity founded in 2011 by Glenn Beck, has teamed up with the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization, to deliver critical supplies and perform search-and-rescue operations in the areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.



In a Friday post on X, Mercury One announced, “We have 50 helicopters now doing SAR & Air Drops. We have delivered over 10 tons of supplies to those in need.”

The United Cajun Navy thanked Mercury One for helping it double its “Cajun Wing” squad from 25 helicopters to 50.

Mercury One began delivering supplies to those in North Carolina on Monday.

“It’s not about the government’s power. It is about the power of the people. Thanks for doing more when the government does less. We are with you, Hurricane Helene victims & we are doing everything we can to help you,” the charity stated.

On Thursday, Mercury One said it had already delivered 18,000 pounds of critical supplies this week. The charity continues to collect donations to deliver goods to those in need.

Blaze News’ Julio Rosas spoke with individuals on the ground in the disaster areas.

John H. Kinard III, a Tennessee pilot and veteran with Aeroluxe Aviation, told Rosas that he and his team saw the devastation in North Carolina and decided to help. He explained that the federal government has done essentially nothing.

“There is a complete and utter lack of federal government response,” he said. “I’ve seen nobody on the ground.”

“Ivanka Trump came yesterday, talked to us. Elon Musk’s guy’s been here talking to us. Glenn Beck is here now talking to us,” Kinard told Rosas. “I’ve seen no one from the federal government to help out at all. Nobody.”

“To be honest, it just pisses me off. This is our country. We should be being taken care of, priority one, instead of all the other countries,” he continued. “It enrages everybody here.”

“There’s about 100, 150 volunteers here at this site, 90% are retired military,” Kinard added.

Over a two-day period, Kinard estimated that the group of volunteers he was with dropped off roughly 100,000 pounds of food, water, and medicine.

“This area the most needs construction crews,” he told Blaze News. “They need road clearance and people to rebuild the roads. A lot of the roads are completely destroyed. When I say, ‘completely destroyed,’ they are gone.”

Kinard said he wants the rest of the country to know that “normal, everyday Americans make the difference.”

“Don’t depend on the federal government,” he remarked. “They’re not here to help you.”