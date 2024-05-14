Gold Star families unleash on Jen Psaki for lying about military ceremony to help Biden: 'Her useless a** wasn't even there'

Gold Star families are furious with MSNBC host Jen Psaki.

In her new book, Psaki claimed that President Joe Biden did not look at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony for American soldiers killed during his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

'Her useless a** wasn't even there. We were.'

According to Axios, Psaki claimed that Biden "looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended."

But that's not true.

In fact, an Associated Press photographer snapped two different photos of the president looking at his watch during the ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. The photos were taken 10 minutes apart. Biden, according to a USA Today fact-check, looked at his watch at least three separate times during the ceremony.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the facts, Psaki attacked her former boss' critics in her book, arguing they engaged in "misinformation" to smear Biden and make "him appear insensitive, concerned only about how much time had passed."

Psaki levied these accusations despite the fact that she was not on the tarmac that day.



Gold Star families respond

Steve Nikoui — the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui who was arrested for shouting during the State of the Union — said that Psaki's "outright lie" is painful.

"It hurts to have the former White House press secretary state an outright lie for no other reason than to score, for the Democrat Party, political points at the expense of our kids’ lives and their service to their country," Nikoui told Townhall.

"I witnessed it with my own eyes. She is a perfect example of the administration: all lies and false propaganda," he added.

Mark Schmitz, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, told Townhall that what Psaki "wrote was absolutely disgusting and clearly only for political and financial gain at the expense of grieving Gold Star families."

"Her useless a** wasn’t even there. We were," he added, threatening legal action against Psaki and her publisher.

Darin Hoover, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, told Townhall that Psaki needs to be canceled.

"In the age of cancel culture, she needs to be canceled," he said. "She's trying to rewrite history and make money off of our kids’ backs and their legacy, and we will not stand for it. I'm calling on NBC, MSNBC, and Simon and Schuster, the publishers, to terminate Psaki for those lies."

Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, also slammed Psaki as "disgraceful."

What's next?

After being called out, Psaki told Axios the "the detail in a few lines of the book about the exact number of times he looked at his watch will be removed in future reprints and the ebook."

Psaki responded to inquiries about the lie only after Axios published its story, the outlet reported.

