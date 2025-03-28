GOP North Dakota ex-senator sentenced for 'egregious and despicable' sex crime likely involving minor boys

A man who spent nearly half a century in the North Dakota state Senate will spend much of his remaining years behind bars after he pled guilty to a sex crime that likely involved minors.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland went above and beyond the recommended three-year sentence and instead sentenced former state Sen. Ray Holmberg (R-Grand Forks) to 10 years behind bars. Back in August, Holmberg pled guilty to one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

'There was sexual contact with minors in the Czech Republic.'

The crime sounds bad enough, but the details of what Holmberg apparently did are nothing short of appalling. According to federal prosecutors, Holmberg traveled to Prague in the Czech Republic at least 14 times between 2011 and 2021 to stay at a brothel and pay young boys for sex.

Prosecutors described these boys as "extremely vulnerable" "homeless runaways who often lived in poverty." Unfortunately, law enforcement was never able to locate any of Holmberg's victims there, "but, make no mistake, this is not a victimless crime," prosecutors claimed.

"There is no doubt that Holmberg’s exploitation of them has had devastating consequences for them, which are long-lasting."

Holmberg, now 81, even admitted in court that he received massages from young men, that some of these massages involved sexual contact, and that some of the young men could have been under 18. He stopped short of admitting for certain that he had sexual contact with a minor, however, acknowledging only that he was not sure about their ages.

Judge Hovland was not convinced. "There was sexual contact with minors in the Czech Republic," he asserted. He likewise characterized Holmberg's actions as "egregious and despicable."

"From my perspective, this was not an isolated case and this is not a victimless crime," the judge continued. "It displays a pattern of very vile, sickening criminal behavior."

During the sentencing hearing, defense attorney Mark Friese argued that none of the victims in the case had been proven to be underage and that his client otherwise had no criminal record. Friese pushed for no prison time, citing Holmberg's age and health.

'What happens in Prague - Stays in Prague.'

Holmberg previously admitted that he traveled to foreign countries for these sexual encounters to protect his political career. According to prosecutors, he also wrote damning messages, some of which boasted of having sex with boys as young as 12:

"The boys rent at around $60 ... (sex is extra)," Holmberg sent along with a link to the Prague brothel;

"What happens in Prague - Stays in Prague";

"No one is ever to [sic] young ... remember Prague."

Holmberg dismissed those messages as mere "bravado" and "locker room talk."

Holmberg's sexual grooming of young men may even have had deadly consequences. Sometime in 2012 or 2013, Holmberg met a 16-year-old Canadian boy in an online chat room and managed to convince the young man to send him explicit photos, presumably of himself.

Less than a decade later, the Canadian young man took his own life. "No doubt Holmberg’s conduct contributed to his struggles," said prosecutor Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Holmberg that related to child pornography.

By federal law, Holmberg will have to register as a sex offender. He is also forbidden any contact with minors except with permission from his probation officer. He will have further restrictions if he survives his 10-year sentence and is once again released back to the community.

Friese said he will confer with Holmberg about whether to appeal the sentence. Friese declined the AP's request for further comment.

First elected in 1976, Holmberg became one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state of North Dakota. He even chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee for a time. He resigned in 2022 and was indicted in 2023.

Holmberg was reportedly married once and has two children.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!