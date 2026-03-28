'Got to find a 5th or 6th grader': Son of Catholic school teacher arrested for alleged child porn had images of students

The son of a teacher at a private Catholic grade school in Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing a massive trove of disgusting child sex abuse material.

Parents of the St. Susanna Parish School in Mason grew suspicious after receiving messages from the administration in February about a teacher stepping away from instruction.

'Because I'm a pedophile x3. ... I wanna rape them.'

The March arrest of 24-year-old Rain Phoenix-Brown at his mother's house in Evendale led to parents contacting WKRC-TV about the possible connection to the teacher. WKRC confirmed through county records that Phoenix-Brown was her son.

The school then sent a message to parents admitting the suspect had images of their students in his possession.

"Evendale police have brought to our attention that an individual recently arrested on child pornography charges was in possession of images of St. Susanna students," the email read. "While this is troubling, police have informed us that none of the St. Susanna children in these images are believed to be victims of any crimes, including child pornography."

Police said the investigation found 15,000 videos and several hundred thousand electronic images, some of which were generated by artificial intelligence. One of the videos involved bestiality and an underage child.

Investigators also documented alarming online messages Phoenix-Brown allegedly sent to another individual.

"You got to find a 5th or 6th grader," one alleged message read.

"Because I'm a pedophile x3;" another read. "I wanna rape them."

Phoenix-Brown was charged with three counts related to the child porn possession:

Pandering obscenity involving a minor;

Pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and

Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

RELATED: Elementary school teacher allegedly possessed thousands of files of child sex abuse material

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement to WKRC stating that the school was not actively involved in the investigation into the child porn possession case and that all questions should be forwarded to the Evendale Police Dept.

Brown is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $300,000 bond, according to online records.

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