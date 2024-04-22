Grandma helped her granddaughter beat up elementary school girl after sneaking into bathroom: Police

A Michigan grandma allegedly helped her granddaughter beat up an elementary school girl, according to police. The grandmother allegedly snuck into the elementary school to fight the student inside a bathroom.

The unnamed woman was arrested on April 18. The grandmother was taken to the Genesee County Jail. The name of the grandma had not been released as she is pending arraignment.

The grandmother and the granddaughter were dropped off at the McMonagle Elementary School on Thursday.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach said the pair were buzzed into the school under the guise of participating in a behavioral meeting.

Jamal Bransford – Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator of Westwood Heights Schools – said in a statement: "On Thursday, April 18 an unfortunate incident transpired at McMonagle Elementary School involving a grandparent of a student who managed to circumvent security protocols and gain unauthorized access to the school premises."

The grandma saw a young girl who her granddaughter was having trouble with, according to Veach. The couple reportedly followed the girl into a bathroom.

The grandmother held down the girl while her granddaughter punched her, Veach stated.

The Mt. Morris Township Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the alleged assault.

Bransford said, "It is crucial to emphasize that no other children in the school were involved or harmed during this incident."

"The safety and security of our students is our topmost concern. Our school administration is diligently implementing all necessary measures to prevent such breaches of security in the future," Bransford continued. "We are actively collaborating with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department to implement safeguards that will safeguard the well-being of our students and prevent similar incidents from occurring."

