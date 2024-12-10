6 Guatemalans arrested over deaths of more than 50 immigrants: 'Ruthless, callous, and dangerous'

U.S. law enforcement officials announced the arrest of six Guatemalan nationals allegedly involved in the deaths of more than 50 immigrants in an accident related to human smuggling in Mexico.

According to an indictment unsealed Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Guatemalan police arrested four of the suspects in Guatemala. Another suspect was arrested at his home in Cleveland, Texas, and Guatemalan officials noted a sixth arrest.

The indictments were announced on the third anniversary of a horrendous semi-trailer truck crash in the Mexican state of Chiapas, during which more than 50 immigrants were killed, including children. Officials believe the truck was carrying at least 160 immigrants when it rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge in Tuxtla Gutierrez. Another 100 immigrants were injured in the mass casualty event.

The indictment accused the suspects of conspiring to smuggle the immigrants through Mexico to the U.S. for payment and being responsible for the crash.

Among the charges against them are conspiracy, placing life in jeopardy, and causing serious bodily injury. Guatemalan officials said the U.S. is seeking extradition of four suspects arrested in Gautemala. They also said the smugglers were a part of a criminal organization called Los Quino.

“The tragedy that occurred three years ago today in Chiapas is further proof that human smugglers are ruthless, callous, and dangerous,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "DHS will continue to disrupt and dismantle illegal human smuggling operations and help bring those who perpetrate such horror to justice.”

"Human smugglers should heed these charges and arrests as a warning: you will be held accountable for your deadly crimes,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

