Trump says he will rename the Gulf of Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump said during a media briefing Tuesday morning that he would seek to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump was addressing various topics before reporters at his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, when he made the announcement.

'What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.'

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump said. “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Trump has signaled a far more contentious relationship with Mexico under his administration over criticism that Mexico has not done enough to stem the tide of illegal immigration. In a previous announcement, Trump said that he would slap the country with a 25% tariff if its leaders would not start helping end illegal immigration.

"We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!" Trump said at the time.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded in an open letter that warned the U.S. and Mexico would both suffer economically if Trump's tariffs sparked a trade war.

"Among Mexico's main exporters to the United States are General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor Company, which arrived in Mexico 80 years ago," read the statement. "Why impose a tariff that would jeopardize them? Such a measure would be unacceptable and would lead to inflation and job losses in both the United States and Mexico."

She also pointed out that Mexico has already been working with U.S. law enforcement to try to stop illegal immigration.

Mexico and Canada are the two top trading partners for the U.S., as both countries take in about $300 billion worth of exports from the U.S. per year.

