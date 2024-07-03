Gun-toting homeowner confronts 2 males accused of breaking into cars, and 1 suspect advances toward homeowner. Dumb move.

A gun-toting homeowner confronted two males accused of breaking into cars in Columbus, Georgia, over the weekend — and when one of the suspects advanced toward the homeowner, the homeowner opened fire.

Police said officers were dispatched at 12:01 a.m. Saturday to a residence in the Benning Hills area regarding two males breaking into vehicles.

Authorities said the homeowner confronted the suspects, and one of the suspects advanced toward the homeowner, after which the homeowner shot the suspect.

Both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle to a nearby gas station, police said.

Officers at 12:03 a.m. were dispatched to the Circle K on Victory Drive and North Lumpkin Road regarding a male — later identified as 18-year-old Deonte Smith — who entered store with a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers responded to the scene, and Smith was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

The second suspect — a 17-year-old male — was taken into custody with a stolen firearm in his possession, police said.

Officers found another pistol inside the suspects' vehicle along with more than 40 grams of marijuana, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with entering auto, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, loitering, and credit card theft, police said.

Police said they obtained warrants for Smith, who will be transported to the Muscogee County Jail upon his released from the hospital. Police said Smith will be charged as well but didn't say what Smith will be charged with.

How are observers reacting?

A number of commenters shared their reactions underneath the police department's Facebook post about the incident. Here are a few of them:

"The homeowner should be given a 'stand your ground' award!!" one commenter wrote.

"Great job officers and great job to [the] homeowner for protecting what is his," another commenter shared.

"Good for the homeowner," another commenter said. "Two more thugs off the streets."

"Nice to get a couple of thieves off the streets...and homeowners protecting their ground!!" another commenter declared. "Great job."

