Homeowner sees punks stealing from his SUV in his driveway around midnight. They shoot at him amid getaway — he returns fire.

A San Antonio, Texas, homeowner said he opened fire after robbers who were stealing from his SUV in his driveway last month shot at him during their getaway.

What are the details?

Police said two young males holding guns burglarized a vehicle in the 8900 block of Rue De Lis Street around midnight March 8. Police released video of the incident Thursday.

Evelio Soto and his family were headed to bed at the time, and Soto told KENS-TV that his wife saw on her phone two people approaching their home.

Police said one male entered the car and took a box of ammunition from the vehicle while the other male served as a lookout. A KENS video report indicates that the vehicle was unlocked.

Soto told KENS he was concerned they were going to break into his home, so he got out of bed and grabbed his gun.

He noted to the station that he headed down the stairs, opened the front door, and saw a person inside his SUV become frightened.

Soto added to KENS that the suspect ran off down the driveway and into a "getaway" vehicle.

He added to the station that the lookout fired his gun while trying to get into the getaway car, and Soto said he returned fire.

"He tried to close the door, and he couldn't," Soto told KENS. "That's when he shot, and that's when I returned fire, and they took off."

Soto shot at the ground twice after the second suspect shot at him once, the station said.

No one inside the home was hurt, including Soto, KENS reported.

Police concluded their Facebook post about the incident with a reminder: "Remember to keep your guns locked up and lock the doors of your car."

But Soto told KENS the problem isn't that his SUV was unlocked; rather criminals are the problem, and he and his family should be able to feel safe in their neighborhood no matter what precautions they take.

"This is my home," he told the station. "If I wanna leave my car unlocked, if I wanna leave my door unlocked, I should be able to. The parents of these kids, they should be taking care of their kids and watching what they're doing."

If you have any information about these suspects, police said to call 210-207-7969, KENS added.

