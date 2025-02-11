Journalist stunned at how 'ill-prepared' Democrats are to stop Trump: 'Barely ... even slowing him down'

Journalist Mark Halperin expressed shock at the planning that has allowed President Donald Trump to bulldoze his agenda through resistance from Democrats.

Halperin made the comments on the "2Way" podcast.

'Democrats are nowhere on the field, the press is nowhere on the field, the liberal interest groups are nowhere on the field. And the reasons for their being so ill prepared will be studied eventually.'

"I'm paid to not be baffled or speechless; it's been my job. I am baffled and somewhat speechless. I've been thinking in the last couple of days: Is there anything in my career as a journalist that I've covered that I'd compare to this? And the answer is no," he said.

He went on to say that he's never seen anything like the movement in Trump's second term.

"I find this to be extraordinary and singular. I think that we're covering and talking about a very small percentage of what's actually happening," he continued. "This is a unique presidency for so many reasons, and we're seeing the manifestation of that now. It's in some ways like a first-term presidency. He's coming in starting this term with much more energy, momentum, newness, and a rested staff. That's not like a second-term president."

"He's experienced. He knows more about how to do the job and what he wants. And [he] also had four years off where he wasn't sitting in courtrooms or being shot at. He had a lot of time to think about how he wanted to do this job and how to enact a revolution," Halperin continued.

"The theater of it and the personality and the historical narrative arc are all, of course, super compelling," he added. "But what matters is the real lives of real people and the impact this is going to have on not just the American government and the world but American history."

Halperin said Trump's success has turned the Reagan revolution into a "joke" by comparison and is far more profound than that of George W. Bush. Halperin also made a sports analogy to explain how quickly Trump has been able to leave his opponents in the dust.

"There's no comparison, what they're doing. ... Because this is open-field running," he said. "Democrats are nowhere on the field. The press is nowhere on the field. The liberal interest groups are nowhere on the field. And the reasons for their being so ill prepared will be studied eventually."

"Forget stopping him. They're barely, with few exceptions, even slowing him down."

Trump's agenda has been stymied by numerous lawsuits, but his administration has shown a willingness to fight in the courts, especially with a conservative-friendly U.S. Supreme Court.

Halperin was fired from NBC News in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual harassment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!