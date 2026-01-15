Handcuffed Florida female grabs gun hidden in her pants, opens fire in moving sheriff's cruiser, newly released video shows

A newly released surveillance video shows a handcuffed Florida female pulling a gun hidden in her pants and opening fire in a moving sheriff's cruiser after a traffic stop.

Last June, Rheanna Harden — then 22 years old — was accused of driving with a suspended license, providing false identification to law enforcement, and possession of drugs, the Marion County Sheriff's Office told WESH-TV.

Court records indicate Harden told investigators she got angry about how she was treated on the way to jail, WFTV reported, adding that she told investigators she said a prayer moments before opening fire.

But despite the deputy checking Harden three times, he never found a gun hidden in her pants, WFTV-TV reported.

In surveillance video WFTV said it recently obtained recorded inside a sheriff's department cruiser, Harden is seen searching for something in her pants while sitting in the back of the patrol vehicle, WESH said.

Deputies said Harden was "flexible" enough to grab a gun from her pants and open fire while inside the cruiser, WFTV reported. The deputy was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting, WESH added.

The patrol car crashed into a utility pole before the deputy managed to exit the cruiser and return fire, WESH said, citing the sheriff's office.

Harden suffered shoulder and hip injuries, and the deputy suffered a graze wound near his right eye, authorities told WESH, which added that both Harden and deputy were hospitalized and later released.

The surveillance video also shows that Harden was able to get her left hand out of her handcuffs at least once, WFTV reported, adding that the deputy handcuffed her three times.

Indeed, investigators added to WFTV that Harden was able to pull off the shooting using a small revolver, despite having been handcuffed behind her back and patted down before her arrest.

Reports indicate Harden fired six rounds.

As you likely expect, Harden was hit with additional charges after the incident — namely attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff's office told WESH.

Harden — who was denied bond — has a lengthy criminal history out of Bay County, which includes fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and grand theft, WFTV said.

Her next court date is Jan. 29, jail records show.

