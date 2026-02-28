The dark reality of how lawmakers are quietly using AI to legislate for them

At this year’s World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, artificial intelligence dominated the conversation. And according to Justin Haskins, the global elite aren’t just discussing innovation — they’re focused on shaping AI with what he calls a “Davos core” before it becomes too powerful to control.

“I think the most important thing that came out of Davos is the importance of artificial intelligence. In panel after panel after panel, what are the elites talking about? What are they most concerned about? It’s clearly artificial intelligence,” Haskins tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“What they want to do is make sure that AI is designed with their values, so that as the world continues to adopt artificial intelligence over a long period of time and AI becomes more influential and powerful in our world, it’s with a Davos core, a Davos infrastructure,” he explains.

And while the artificial intelligence that we have now is concerning, the next stage of artificial intelligence is what Haskins finds even more concerning.

“Artificial general intelligence is the next stage of development, where AI becomes basically as smart as a human being,” Haskins says.

“And then once you hit that level, very shortly after that, most AI experts believe, you get artificial superintelligence — ASI — where now it is far more powerful than people. And at that point, it’s so powerful we can’t really control it or even fully know what it’s doing,” he continues.

Haskins explains there was also an entire panel at Davos dedicated to artificial intelligence and how to make sure AI is “sustainable and that it’s essentially woke” when it becomes more intelligent than humans.

And too many people are willing to use AI to write simple things like emails, and lawmakers are using it to help them make decisions — which Haskins finds the most terrifying about what AI means for the future.

“Lawmakers tell me — it’s very whispered and quiet. They don’t want people to know. But they use AI to help them make decisions all the time. Not just writing, but actually to help them, sort of tell them what to do because they’re not sure about an important thing,” Haskins explains.

“I hate that,” Stuckey interjects, shocked. “That’s even worse than giving them your brain. That’s giving them your conscience.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.