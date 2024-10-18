Harris' Achilles' heel: The one question Kamala can't seem to answer

Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly insisted that American voters "turn the page" but has struggled to explain how she plans to do so.

Most recently, Fox News anchor Bret Baier held Harris' feet to the fire during an interview Wednesday night when he pressed the presidential hopeful on her administration's unpopularity. Baier pointed out that the majority of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track under the Biden-Harris administration.

"Why are they saying that if you're turning the page?" Baier asked Harris. "You've been in office three and a half years."

"And Donald Trump has been running for office," Harris replied.

Baier reminded Harris that she has been holding the office this term, not former President Donald Trump.

This line of questioning has repeatedly been a snag for Harris and her campaign as she attempts to distance herself from her administration's failures without going scorched-earth on her own party. The trouble is that there is no good answer.

During her Oct. 8 appearance on "The View," Harris was again asked whether she would have done anything differently from President Joe Biden's term.

"There's not a thing that comes to mind ... and I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," Harris responded.

The next day, Harris had a similar blunder during her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she was questioned about any major changes that would take place under a hypothetical Harris administration.

"I'm obviously not Joe Biden, um, and so that would be one change," Harris said. "But also, I think it's important to say, with 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump. And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about, frankly, um, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people."

Her response avoided the actual question, which she failed to answer.

One of Harris' frequently used caveats has to do with her "middle-class" background, which serves as her first line of defense in many of these policy-related questions. During the Sept. 10 presidential debate, Harris was asked whether Americans are better off now under the Biden-Harris economy compared to four years ago.

"So, I was raised as a middle-class kid," Harris said. "And I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America. I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people."

Harris went on to describe her "opportunity economy," which would include a $6,000 child tax credit.

During another interview with a local ABC outlet on Sept. 13, Harris was asked what she would do specifically to bring down prices and make life more affordable.

"Well, I'll start with this, um, I grew up a middle-class kid," Harris said. "My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. ... I grew up in a community of hardworking people. Construction workers and nurses and teachers, and I try to explain to some people who may not have had the same experience, and a lot of people will relate to this, you know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn. You know?"

While this "turn the page" philosophy has become a hallmark of Harris' campaign, she is still tethered to her track record, and voters are taking notice.

As Baier pointed out, many Americans are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs. Nearly two-thirds of voters said the country is on the wrong track, and the deficit has only widened since the Democratic Party swapped the top of its ticket in July, according to RealClearPolling averages.

The truth is that skyrocketing costs, inflationary spending, and a porous border have become hallmarks of Harris' vice presidential term, eclipsing any and all talking points and friendly media appearances her campaign has booked.

The economy has remained the most important issue, with 90% of voters saying it is "extremely" or "very" important in influencing their vote in the upcoming election, according to a Gallup Poll from Oct. 9. Immigration also ranks high, with 72% of voters saying the issue is "extremely" or "very" important to them going into November.

At the same time, Trump outperforms Harris by nine points on both the economy and immigration, with 54% of voters saying they trust the former president to handle the respective issues, while 45% of voters said the same of the Democratic nominee.

The reality is that Harris is a hard sell for Americans who have lived through her leadership. No matter how many times Harris reminds us about her "middle-class" roots and no matter how many times she insists on "turning the page," she can't manage to become "unburdened by what has been," and that's a problem.

