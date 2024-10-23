Harris' desperate, last-ditch effort to win over voters? Recycle tired Trump-Hitler narrative

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a last-minute addition to her schedule on Wednesday afternoon to deliver remarks outside of the vice president's residence.



While the White House's announcement did not disclose the topic ahead of time, it became glaringly evident from Harris' opening remarks that the sole purpose of the address was to torch her opponent, former President Donald Trump.

'Increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles.'

During her three-minute speech, Harris explained that Trump's former chief of staff, retired Marine General John Kelly, "confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had."

"Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution; he wants a military that is loyal to him," Harris continued. "One that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States."

The Trump campaign responded to Kelly's claims, stating that he "beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated."

During Harris' address, she doubled down on statements claiming that Trump has "called his fellow Americans, the 'enemy from within.'"

"And let's be clear about who he considers to be the enemy from within — anyone who refuses to bend a knee or dares to criticize him," Harris claimed.

She stated that Trump plans to go after judges, journalists, and non-partisan election officials.

Harris was presumably referring to comments that Trump made over the weekend, during which he specifically referred to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) as "the enemy from within."

Harris continued her Wednesday address, stating, "It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans."

"It is clear from John Kelly's words that Donald Trump is someone who, I quote, 'certainly falls into the general definition of fascist,'" Harris said.

She claimed that Trump "vowed to be a dictator" and "use the military as his personal militia."

"Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable," Harris declared.

"So, the bottom line is this: We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want," Harris concluded before ending the address.

She did not take any questions from reporters.

In a Sunday interview, Harris accused Trump of demeaning the office by making critical remarks about her. NBC News accused Trump of using "incendiary rhetoric" against his opponent.

Harris' impromptu Wednesday address kicked up criticism on social media, with many claiming that her campaign's final message to voters ahead of the upcoming election signaled desperation.

In a post on X, conservative influencer Benny Johnson responded to Harris' claim that Trump desires "uncheck power."

"This is coming from the administration that has abused its power against Trump from DAY ONE," Johnson wrote.

"TOTAL DESPERATION," he said of Harris' campaign.

Rudy Giuliani wrote in a post on X, "Kamala Harris is now comparing Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler. Kamala knows there have been two assassination attempts and countless threats on his life. It couldn't be any clearer—this is a dog whistle to potential assassins. Disgraceful."

Trump's campaign responded to Harris' press conference, writing, "Kamala Harris is a stone-cold loser who is increasingly desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles. That is why she continues to peddle outright lies and falsehoods that are easily disproven. The fact is that Kamala's dangerous rhetoric is directly to blame for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump and she continues to stoke the flames of violence all in the name of politics. She is despicable and her grotesque behavior proves she is wholly unfit for office."