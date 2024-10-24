Harris gives cringe-inducing answer when asked to name a weakness

Vice President Kamala Harris' less-than-stellar performance at her town hall with CNN on Wednesday was filled with awkward answers and nonanswers to basic questions on her stance on several important topics.

One such example was when an audience member asked her to name one of her weaknesses.

Starting off by saying she would actually consider it to be a strength, Harris said she surrounds herself with a team of people with different viewpoints.

'Her habit is to kind of go to word salad city.'

"My team will tell you, I am constantly saying, ‘Let‘s kick the tire on that. Let‘s kick the tires on it,’ because, listen, I — as I mentioned earlier, I started my career as a prosecutor. I was a courtroom prosecutor. I‘ve tried everything, from low-level offenses to homicides, and I learned at a very early stage of my career and adult life that my actions have a direct impact on real people in a very fundamental way," Harris explained.

Because of that supposed self-awareness, Harris said she oftentimes does not have a quick answer to a question in settings like interviews because she needs to consult with that team.

"So I may not be quick to have the answer as soon as you ask it about a specific policy issue sometimes because I‘m going to want to research it. I‘m going to want to study it — I‘m kind of a nerd sometimes, I confess — and some might call that a weakness, especially if you‘re, you know, in an interview or just kind of, you know, being asked a certain question and you’re expected to have the right answer right away, but that‘s how I — that‘s how I work," Harris said as she laughed.

Word salad answers like that did not impress even longtime Democrats on CNN. Former Obama adviser David Axelrod said, "The thing that would concern me is when she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city, and she did that on a couple of answers."

CNN host Dana Bash said she had been hearing from Democrats that "if her goal was to close the deal, they're not sure she did that."

