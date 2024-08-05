Kamala Harris mocked over word salad in first unscripted comment since becoming candidate

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris gave her first unscripted comments since seizing the top slot of the Democratic ticket, and many were underwhelmed.

Harris was praising President Joe Biden after he agreed to a prisoner exchange deal with Russia.

'We got our people back, but boy we make some horrible, horrible deals,'

"This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy," said Harris on Thursday evening with Biden at her side.



Harris has been mocked previously for repeating simplistic phrases and trite aphorisms, and this latest comment was not spared from online ridicule. Critics have also noted that Harris is avoiding interviews and questions from the media.

"She struggles to form significant or coherent thoughts off script, which is why she loops back to the same simple thought w/ scrambled language. This has been her speech pattern for yrs," responded blogger Jackie Chea.

"Biden’s standing there, mouth agape, wondering if his brain just died or if Kamala is just not making sense again," read one response.

"She really is as stupid as she sounds. Not sure who said it, but she really is the kid in class who didn't read the assigned book for a book report and is trying to maker her teacher believe that she did," said another user.

Video of Harris' comment was posted to X by the Republican National Committee, where it garnered more than 3.7 million views.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the prisoner swap and congratulated Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in order to criticize Biden.

“We got our people back, but boy we make some horrible, horrible deals,” Trump said at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia. “It’s nice to say we got ’em back, but does that set a bad precedent?” he added.

