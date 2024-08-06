Anti-woke Harrison Butker becomes highest-paid NFL kicker of all time: 'There's no place I'd rather be'

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs player and noted promoter of traditional values, has signed a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

A four-year, $25.6 million extension puts Butker at a salary of $6.4 million through the 2028 season, the most any kicker in the NFL has ever made. Butker slightly passes the salaries of fellow kickers Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Jake Elliott from the Philadelphia Eagles, who both average $6 million per year.

Butker's previous contract was nothing to sneeze at, which paid him an average of $4.055 million per year, according to Spotrac.

'The better you are at the job the more a team is willing to put up.'

ESPN reported that the kicker even represented himself and negotiated the deal, too.

"There's no place I'd rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!" Butker excitedly wrote on his X page.

Besides being one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL, Butker made headlines for a May 2024 speech at a Catholic university that promoted Catholicism and traditional values, while disavowing woke culture.

The kicker became a target for leftist activists who called him anti-woman and antigay.

Of course, there were a few detractors after Butker inked his new deal, including former ESPN host Trey Wingo, who said the kicker's contract proved an old adage that teams will put up with troublesome players if they are good enough on the field.

"The Harrison Butker extension ... making him the highest paid kicker ... underscores the inherent truth of the NFL: the better you are at the job the more a team is willing to put up with pure and simple."

Radio host EJ Stewart said that the Kansas City Chiefs were "dignifying weirdos" when they resigned Butker. He added that resigning the player was "unbecoming of a championship head coach" like the Chiefs' Andy Reid.

However, Butker's numbers do not lie.

Butker has the second highest field-goal percentage of all time at 89.1%, second only to Tucker at 90.2%. He is also coming off a season in which he went six for six from beyond 50 yards, finishing 2023 with a 94.3% field-goal percentage.

As well, the Georgia-born player has multiple clutch playoff field goals to go with his three Super Bowl rings.

