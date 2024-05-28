Harrison Butker cancels cancel culture and refuses to apologize for his pro-Christian speech: 'We should embrace our cross'

Harrison Butker is not apologizing.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker and three-time Super Bowl champion became the target of controversy this month after delivering a pro-Catholic commencement speech that affirmed traditional values. A petition demanded that Butker be fired, a sports writer said a woman should replace him, and media subjected his teammates to a barrage of questions about his views.

'Being disliked and mischaracterized by some is nothing compared to finding yourself in a lion's den.'

But in the face of cancel culture, Butker refused to back down.

Speaking at the Courage Under Fire gala in Nashville last Friday — an event hosted by Regina Caeli Academy, a Catholic hybrid homeschool organization — Butker told attendees he has zero regrets.

"In my seven years in the NFL, I've become familiar with the positive and negative comments, but the majority of them revolve around my performance on the field. But as to be expected, the more I've talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become," Butker said.

"It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all," he revealed.

In his first public remarks since the controversy erupted, Butker explained that he has no regrets because he trusts in the "Lord's providence" and because he is not "trying to please" people — but Jesus Christ.

"Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any pushback or even support," Butker said.

Later in the speech, Butker explained that he is "humbled" by all the support he has received. But he immediately turned the attention away from himself.

"If I constantly remind myself of the hardships the saints went through — especially the martyrs and their persecution — it makes it all seem not so bad. For if heaven is our goal, we should embrace our cross, however large or small it may be, and live our life with joy — to be a bold witness for Christ," Butker said.

"In the end, being courageous starts with the small things. Being disliked and mischaracterized by some is nothing compared to finding yourself in a lion's den," he concluded, referring to the biblical figure of Daniel.

Despite the outrage and cancel attempts, Butker's jersey became a best-seller, his teammates defended him, and clergy praised him.

