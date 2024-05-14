Kansas City Chiefs star kicker goes scorched-earth in anti-PC graduation speech: 'Truth is in the minority'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered an anti-politically-correct commencement address to hundreds of graduates at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school, over the weekend.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, himself a devoted Catholic, addressed President Joe Biden, DEI, homemaking, Pride Month, and the importance of standing for the truth.

'I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God's will in their life.'

President Biden

Without directly naming Biden, Butker attributed many of America's problems to "bad leaders who don’t stay in their lanes."

"While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique," Butker said. "The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

"Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally," he added, referring to an incident last month.

"He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people, it appears you can both Catholic and pro-choice," Butker went on to say. "He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common: They are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it."

Diversity, equity, inclusion

Woke corporate programs like DEI — which are finally being jettisoned from some college campuses — is a "tyranny" that must be resisted, Butker said.

"The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion," he said. "We fear speaking truth because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority."

'Diabolical lies'

During the 20-minute speech, Butker directly addressed the "diabolical lies" that he believes progressive culture tells young women today.

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he said. "I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.

"I'm on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation," he explained. "I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in back in middle school would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.

"She's a primary educator to our children. She's the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father," Butker said.

"I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God's will in their life," he explained. "Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation and say, 'Heck no.'"

Strong men

After addressing women, Butker turned his attention to the men.

He argued that another lie that "plagues our society" is that men "are not necessary in the home or in our communities."

That lie, Butker said, sows "disorder, dysfunction, and chaos" in society.

"Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men. Do hard things. Never settle for what is easy. You might have a talent that you don't necessarily enjoy, but if it glorifies God, maybe you should lean into that over something that you might think suits you better," Butker said.

Pride Month

In a passing joke, Butker addressed pride and Pride Month, saying "the deadly sin of pride" now "has an entire month dedicated to it."

