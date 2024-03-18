Kansas City Chiefs kicker doesn't blame guns for parade shooting, identifies the real problem: 'We need fathers in the home'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is speaking out about the importance of fatherhood and strong homes.

During an interview with EWTN, Butker spoke about the shooting at the parade celebrating the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII. That shooting, which occurred last month on Ash Wednesday, left dozens of people injured and killed one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a fan of Butker. Police said a dispute between several people resulted in the shooting.

Predictably, gun-control advocates used the incident to push for gun control. But Butker told EWTN that such people have misidentified the problem.

"I know gun violence was a big discussion, but at the end of the day, this is degenerate violence, and it should not be occurring," he said.

"I think we need strong fathers in the home. I think we need men that are leading, that are setting good examples, that are teaching the young men in our society that violence is not the way to handle our disputes," he explained. "It's very unfortunate what happened. Unfortunately, many, many children were injured; a beautiful young lady was killed over someone getting offended and turning to violence to handle that dispute. It's so sad."

"I don't think guns are the issue. I think we need fathers in the home that are being great examples for our youth," Butker emphasized.

Butker is the second NFL star this month to speak about the importance of strong fathers.

During his retirement press conference, former Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce attributed his professional successes to his family upbringing, emphasizing the importance of his father.

"I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father — a father who is present, loving, devoted just may be the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society," Kelce said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!