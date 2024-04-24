Christians give Biden reality check after he appears to bless abortion with sign of the cross: 'He should know better'

President Joe Biden ignited outrage on Tuesday for making the sign of the cross at a pro-abortion campaign event.

A clip of the incident shows Biden making the important Christian gesture as Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried slammed the Sunshine State's new law banning abortion after six weeks (with exceptions for rape, incest, human trafficking, maternal health, and cases of fatal fetal abnormalities).

"Fifteen weeks wasn't good enough; we had to go to six weeks," Fried said, prompting Biden to make the sign of the cross.

Biden's use of the gesture is not unusual because he is a Catholic. However, making the sign of the cross at an overtly pro-abortion event made it appear that he was somehow blessing abortion when the Catholic Church's teaching on abortion is clear.

The catechism of the Catholic Church states:

Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.

Naturally, Christians were offended by Biden's use of the sacred gesture at a pro-abortion event.

"Biden’s decision to make the Sign of the Cross in support of abortion extremism is a despicable charade that attempts to co-opt a sacred practice in support of his new abortion religion. His gesture openly mocks the Christian belief in the sanctity of life," said Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote.

"There is no divine support for destroying the lives of innocent children, and he should know better," Burch added. "Biden’s gesture suggests he is either terribly naive, or senile, or callously indifferent to the foundational beliefs of millions of Christians in America."

Other Christians and pro-life organizations said that Biden's use of the sign of the cross as a "mockery of God," "blasphemous," "sacrilegious," and even an attempt to make abortion "a left-wing sacrament."

"Mocking the Catholic faith and the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of human life represents a new low in a presidency of moral lows," said Fr. Ronald Vierling.

