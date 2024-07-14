Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
'He's got a gun': Trump rally attendees spot shooter 'on top of the roof' ahead of assassination attempt: Video
July 13, 2024
Eyewitnesses try to warn law enforcement and other attendees about gunman ahead of shooting, video shows.
A video from former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday appeared to show rally attendees spotting the suspected shooter on the roof moments ahead of the eruption of gunfire.
'Don't go over there.'
According to CNN, the footage was taken inside the rally by an attendee. It captured audio of multiple individuals warning about a possible gunman.
"He's got a gun!" several eyewitnesses shouted.
"He's on the roof," one rally attendee warned.
Just seconds later, three consecutive gunshots followed by six more rapid shots can be heard in the video.
According to ABC News, the "shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle," Blaze News previously reported.
After the gunfire ceased, a rally attendee repeated, "He's on top of the roof," according to the video.
"Don't go over there," he continued. "He's on the roof, buddy."
United States Secret Service shot and killed the alleged shooter.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe appeared on CNN to discuss the attempted assassination of the former president. During his remarks, McCabe called it "remarkable" that the structure where the alleged shooter was positioned was accessible to the public. Reports estimated that the shooter was approximately 130 yards away from the rally stage.
McCabe speculated that law enforcement officials would identify the alleged shooter "within the next few hours," according to The Hill.
The New York Post reported Saturday evening that the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
