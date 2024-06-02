Heavy police presence as 'Israel Day on Fifth' parade set to make its way through NYC

There is an annual pro-Israel parade set to hit the streets of New York City on Sunday. The Associated Press reported that there will be heightened security and a focus on unity amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The parade comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack against the Jewish state on October 7, slaughtering 1,200 Israelis and abducting hundreds more. The attack represented the deadliest attack in Israel's history. Since the attack, pro-Palestine protesters have flooded college and university campuses across the U.S.

'This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity.'

The parade was named "Celebrate Israel" in the past, but organizers said they would move away from the name due to the onslaught of anti-Semitism expressed around the world.

The parade has now been called "Israel Day on Fifth" because it will take place on Fifth Avenue. The parade is supposed to focus on solidarity, resilience, and strength, according to Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“This is not a mood of confetti and music,” Treyger said. “This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity.”

Fox News Digital reported that Police Commissioner Edward Caban said there would be an increased police presence in the surrounding area. There are reportedly going to be "screening checkpoints at points of entry, as well as bike teams, aviation, K-9, transit, and our other specialized units."

Caban also mentioned that NYPD's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau personnel would be in the area, adding that "there is no specific or credible threats to the parade or to New York City in general."

"For 60 years, people from around the world have come to New York to celebrate our city's proud Jewish heritage. Sunday's parade is the largest celebration of its kind outside of Israel, and the NYPD will be there to make sure everything runs smoothly," Caban said.

"The eyes and ears of New York play a vital role in protecting our city, so if something that doesn't feel right, please let a cop know," he added.

It is unclear how many people are expected to show up for the event.

