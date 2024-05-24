Anti-Israel group has meltdown after Harvard withholds degrees for 13 protesters

The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee announced on Wednesday the Harvard Corporation voted to withhold degrees from 13 protesters who were set to graduate this year.

"The Harvard Corporation has officially voted to WITHHOLD DEGREES from 13 seniors for protesting the genocide in Gaza. This comes after over 1,500 students, 500 faculty and staff members, and 45 student organizations petitioned and fought against the repressive administrative board," HUPSC said.

"The Corporation has decided to ignore the people’s voice, all bets are now off," the group threatened.

The group claims over a thousand students and faculty walked out of commencement in support of Gaza and the students who were not allowed to participate.

HUPSC said a new group, Harvard Jewish Alumni for Justice, pledged they will not donate to any Harvard school “without divestment from Israel and reversal of student sanctions" in response to Harvard cracking down on students.

The Ivy League college had suspended HUPSC in April, at the height of the college campus encampments, for organizing an unauthorized protest according to the Harvard Crimson. HUPSC was one of the many college groups that had cosigned a statement that stated it held “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” on October 7 and after.

“The organization will not be recognized and will not have access to university benefits and services during this time, including but not limited to use of campus space and appropriate use of the Harvard name,” the email from the school said. “If the organization continues to operate and commits additional violations during this suspension, the organization risks permanent expulsion, as provided in the Resource Guide.”

To ensure the encampment on campus did not grow from people who were not students or faculty, Harvard had to close the yard to the public.

