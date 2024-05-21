Bill Maher blasts Biden's racism-stoking speech to black graduates at Morehouse College: 'Not helpful'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted President Joe Biden's racism-stoking speech to graduates of traditionally black school Morehouse College over the weekend as "not helpful" and inaccurate.

Biden spent part of his commencement address at the Atlanta school calling out what he sees as a racist America: "It’s natural to wonder if democracy you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy if black men are being killed in the street? What is democracy if a trail of broken promises still leave black communities behind? What is democracy if you have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot? And most of all, what does it mean, as we’ve heard before, to be a black man who loves his country even if it doesn’t love him back in equal measure?"

'We're not living in the year where you have to be "10 times better" to succeed if you're a person of color. And in some instances, it's an advantage.'

During his appearance Monday on Fox News' "Gutfeld!" Maher wasn't buying it.

"First of all, it's anachronistic. I mean, that speech would've made sense some years ago. I think we should acknowledge that racism still persists, and we should always be making ... remedies for it," Maher began. "But we're not in the past."



He added, "I always keep saying, let's live in the year we're living in. We're not living in the year where you have to be ‘10 times better’ to succeed if you're a person of color. And in some instances, it's an advantage. In some places, it's not an advantage, but we're not living in that world that he's talking about. And I don't think that helps anybody."

'Old and ancient'

Maher also noted during the episode that Biden looks "old and ancient" while former President Donald Trump "does not," even though they're "almost the same age." Biden is 81; Trump is 77.

National Public Radio covered Biden's commencement speech and noted that "polling shows potentially lower support for his reelection efforts among black voters and young voters." Biden also spent time during his address railing away at Trump, who likely will face him in November's election.

