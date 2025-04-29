Here's how many illegal aliens have been arrested and deported in Trump's first 100 days

The Department of Homeland Security released the number of illegal aliens who have been arrested within the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term.

DHS announced that, through a whole-of-government approach, over 158,000 illegal aliens have been arrested so far in 2025, including about 600 members of Tren de Aragua.

"Under President Trump, U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) is targeting the worst of the worst. 75% of their arrests are criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges. To fulfill President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations, the administration is now detaining some of the most dangerous illegal aliens, including violent criminals and members of terrorist gangs, at Guantanamo Bay," DHS stated.

'President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue fighting every day to secure our border and keep American communities safe.'

ICE explained that of those 158,000 arrestees, around 65,600 have been deported so far. This has included 498 for murder, 1,329 for sex offenses, and 2,288 gang members.

Border czar Tom Homan reminded Americans on Monday that the reason why it appears the Biden-Harris administration deported so many illegal immigrants is that former officials counted removals at the northern and southern borders as a "deportation," while interior deportations dropped to their lowest levels in ICE history. Now that the United States' borders are no longer overwhelmed with thousands of illegal crossings per day, all the deportation numbers are from the actual interior of the country.

Currently, federal immigration law enforcement agencies are working within the parameters that the Biden-Harris administration set, including regarding funding. Trump officials have made it clear that in order to increase the number of arrests and deportations, Congress needs to provide much more funding to departments like ICE.

"The foundational budget that we're all working under was written by Joe Biden's team. And so we have to increase the resources and scale up that operation while we're doing all the good things that are happening on the border," said Ron Vitiello, senior adviser to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"President Trump campaigned on border security and immigration enforcement, the American people voted for it, and Secretary Noem and DHS are delivering beyond anyone’s expectations. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue fighting every day to secure our border and keep American communities safe. This is just the beginning of a new Golden Age of America," DHS said.

