Tom Homan declares deportations are moving 'full speed ahead' as catch-and-release is 'over'

Border czar Tom Homan made it clear that not only has the Trump administration deported more illegal aliens than the Biden-Harris administration, but the plans to conduct mass deportations are well under way, as shown by recent operations across the nation.

Homan said during a White House press briefing on Monday morning that because tens of thousands of people are no longer illegally crossing the southern border, more resources can be spent on interior enforcement.

"[ICE agents] are removing public safety threat and national security threats every day. While you are sleeping at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning, there are men and women out there enforcing the law and making this country safe again. And we're going to keep doing it, full speed ahead," Homan said.

Homan pointed out that the reason why it appears the Biden-Harris administration deported more illegal immigrants is that former officials counted removals at the northern and southern borders as a "deportation," while interior deportations dropped to their lowest levels in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement history. Because the country's borders are no longer overwhelmed, all the deportation numbers today are from the interior of the United States.

Homan explained the reason why the Biden-Harris administration released millions of illegal immigrants into the United States: Officials were selling out the country for "future political power."

"The law clearly says if you arrive without proper document, you shall be detained. Not maybe or not thinking about it — shall. And that's what President Trump is doing. Catch-and-release is over. That's what the law says, and that's what we’ve done," he continued.

As part of the White House's victory presentation about ending the acute border crisis, yard signs lined the White House driveway showcasing just some of the illegal immigrants who have been arrested and deported under the second Trump administration.

Homan is planning on traveling to Rochester, New York, to show support for law enforcement after the sanctuary city punished city officers for assisting federal immigration agents. The local officers apparently responded to a call for help from federal agents during a stop.

