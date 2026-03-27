Heroic ICE agent miraculously saves unresponsive child in TSA line

A heroic ICE agent rushed in and saved a 1-year-old boy who had become unresponsive while waiting in a TSA line at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The Department of Homeland Security released footage showing a child going limp in a man's arms before an ICE agent rushes to help. The agent was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the 1-year-old, ultimately restoring the child's breathing, according to a statement from the DHS.

'This officer's extraordinary bravery embodies the selfless service of DHS law enforcement.'

"At JFK Airport, as travelers waited in hours-long lines, an infant became unresponsive and stopped breathing," the statement read.

"The panic of the child's family and nearby passengers were heard by an ICE agent stationed at a checkpoint. This heroic officer immediately sprang into action — rushing toward the cries, taking the child, and performing a Heimlich maneuver that restored the infant’s breathing after nearly two minutes."

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"This officer's extraordinary bravery embodies the selfless service of DHS law enforcement," the statement reads.

According to Bill Melugin of Fox News, citing the DHS, the incident occurred Wednesday, and the child made a "full recovery."

This lifesaving moment comes just days after President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to assist TSA agents in airports across the country while Democrats drag the DHS shutdown into its sixth week.

Although ICE has been treated as a politically contentious group, countless reporters show travelers thanking agents for stepping up to the plate. Some videos even depict ICE officers handing out water bottles while travelers wait in unprecedented TSA lines.

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Mark Felix/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"They're here to help," one traveler at Newark said. "They're not bothering nobody. As long as they can check my bags and get me on my flight, I'm good to go."

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