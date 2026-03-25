Trump says Democrats' scheme against DHS has backfired: 'The Public is loving ICE'

President Donald Trump is praising the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are helping at airports amid a partial government shutdown and says the public is responding positively.

Long lines at airports have been plaguing travelers since a congressional standoff paused some funding for the Department of Homeland Security, affecting mainly the Transportation Security Administration.

'They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they're supposed to have.'

While the media has tried to scare the public into thinking ICE agents would harass and detain U.S. citizens, other reports say the program has been a success.

"I am so proud of our ICE Patriots! They were unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years, and now, at the Airports, in addition to what they are supposed to be doing, they are helping people with bags, even picking up and cleaning areas. They are so proud to be there!" the president wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

The president went on to say the Democrats' criticism against ICE has backfired.

"The fact is, they shouldn't have to do this, but they are rehabbing a fake image given to them by Radical Left Democrat politicians," he added. "The Public is loving ICE, so the Democrats, unwittingly, did us a favor — They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they're supposed to have."

Democrats have been trying to force Republicans to defund ICE by stalling the funding for DHS, leading Republicans to blame Democrats for the staffing shortages and long lines.

ICE has been sent to 14 U.S. airports to help with the long lines, according to border czar Tom Homan, who added, "If they see criminal activity, just like a law enforcement officer, they should take action."

"Thank you to ICE for the GREAT job you are doing. America very much appreciates it!" the president concluded.

RELATED: Heroic off-duty ICE officers jump into action to save 4-year-old boy under water in hotel pool for 5 minutes

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