Heroic off-duty ICE officers jump into action to save 4-year-old boy under water in hotel pool for 5 minutes

Two Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are being lauded as heroes after they saved the life of a 4-year-old boy who almost drowned in a Minnesota hotel pool.

The officers were off duty and eating their lunch on Friday when a panicked mother asked them to save her son, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

'If our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome.'

The two immediately provided CPR to the boy before Plymouth Police officers arrived and took over the emergency revival of the boy. After 10 minutes of additional CPR, the boy began breathing on his own. He was reported to be awake and alert after being transported to a local medical center.

The DHS included a letter from police that said the ICE officers had likely saved the child's life by attending to him immediately.

"In a situation like this, the first few minutes of emergency aid and quality CPR are critical. Without the quick response and professional actions [of the ICE officers], the outcome of this event would have likely been tragic," read the statement from the police.

They said that one of the ICE officers "tried to downplay" their heroic actions.

"On behalf of the Plymouth Police Department, I want to extend our thanks and gratitude for the efforts [of the officers] in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy," the department continued. "Much more than being in the right place at the right time, the ability to work effectively and efficiently in a chaotic and emotional scene is admirable. Truly excellent work."

Police said the boy went into the pool to retrieve a toy and was under water for about five minutes before he was rescued.

"I want to take a moment to commend the heroism and swift action taken by these agents to save the life of a sweet, innocent child," read a statement from Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "If our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome."

Plymouth is a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

