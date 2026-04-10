Heroic Oklahoma principal praised for thwarting alleged 'Columbine'-inspired attack

After what could have been a devastating school shooting like that at Columbine High School in 1999, one Oklahoma town is praising a hero rather than mourning this week.

On Tuesday afternoon at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma, an armed suspect entered the school with the intent to kill.

'Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students' lives.'

However, the shooting was quickly thwarted when Principal Kirk Moore sprang into action.

The suspect entered the school near the principal's office. The suspect reportedly drove his truck with two pistols to the school, entered the building, ordered everyone to get on the ground, and attempted to fire one of the guns.

RELATED: Teens definitely pick wrong homeowner to 'ding-dong ditch'; cops say he came out of house with gun, opened fire after prank

DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

However, the gun did not fire at first.

Moore was then able to subdue the shooter, doubtlessly saving a number of lives in the process. He was shot in the leg as he restrained the shooter, though the injury is reportedly minor and Moore is expected to make a recovery.

“Hug your children extra close tonight. After the events of today, I am so appreciative for the brave actions of our high school Principal Kirk Moore and his staff. He undoubtedly saved lives today through his actions,” Pauls Valley Councilman Kahn Nirschl told News 9.

"Principal Moore acted bravely to protect students' lives. Sarah and I are praying for his quick recovery. I'm thankful for the swift response from law enforcement and school staff, and I'm grateful no students were harmed," Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) said in a statement.

KOCO News reported that the suspect, identified as former Pauls Valley student Victor Hawkins, told investigators that he planned to kill students, faculty, and then himself. He also allegedly told investigators that he had "every intention of re-enacting what happened at Columbine."

Classes at the high school were canceled on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!