High-profile Princeton grad and leader of school's LGBTQ alumni group arrested for alleged possession of child porn

A high-profile graduate of Princeton University who has involved himself in various arts and entertainment organizations and banking enterprises around the globe has been arrested in connection with alleged possession of child pornography.

In January, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted prosecutors in Mercer County, New Jersey, to report that someone in the county had uploaded an image of child sexual abuse. An investigation into the report led authorities to a condo belonging to 53-year-old Roy "Trey" Farmer, located near the main entrance of Princeton University.

Last Friday, police arrested Farmer and charged him with one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material. They also collected several items from his condo that may have "evidentiary value," the Daily Voice reported, citing prosecutors.

Farmer was booked into Mercer County jail, and prosecutors have requested that he be held without bond pending trial. A hearing to consider that motion is scheduled for next week.

Though he graduated from Princeton more than 30 years ago, Farmer has remained deeply involved with the school. A Princeton University Alumni profile piece on Farmer from February 2022 — an article that is no longer available on the PUA website — referred to him a "piano prodigy" and claimed he was involved with Princeton Internships in Civic Service, the Princeton Club of Southwest Florida, the Princeton University Glee Club Foundation, and the Princeton Bisexual, Transgender, Gay and Lesbian Alumni organization, now known as Queer Princeton Alumni.

According to the New York Post, Farmer became the president of Queer Princeton Alumni just a few months ago. QPA and the Princeton University Glee Club Foundation did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Farmer also joined a number of other prestigious organizations, including the New York Philharmonic, the London Symphony Orchestra, Naples Music Club, Opera Naples, and the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet.

Though he studied philosophy at Princeton and did further graduate study in philosophy at Yale and in education at Harvard, he also became involved in international banking. According to the alumni profile piece, Farmer spent "more than 15 years in Eastern Europe and the Middle East where he founded a boutique investment bank."

Even with his international experience, Farmer seems to have always remained a Princetonian at heart. "Princeton has always been about the people for me," he told PUA. "Alumni and students are constantly challenging me and inspiring me in new ways. The things I’ve done in my life and career all stem from the things I was exposed to at Princeton."

NJ.com noted that Farmer participated in these Princeton-affiliated alumni organizations as a volunteer, not as an employee of Princeton. The school directed all requests for comment to the prosecutor's office, the outlet said.

