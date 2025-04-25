HS kid punches teacher in face — and teacher fights back, video apparently shows. 3 students charged with battery over brawl.

A video has surfaced apparently showing a Georgia high school student punching a teacher in the face, and the angry teacher fighting back — after which a brawl ensues.

WXIA-TV reported that the DeKalb County School District is addressing the video that was recorded Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, which is in Lithonia — about 20 minutes southeast of Atlanta.

The teacher in question is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the station noted.

What took place prior to the on-camera violence isn't clear, but the video begins with a male wearing a dark hoodie running up to a man wearing a jacket and tie by a classroom door — presumably the teacher — and punching him in the face. As you might expect, onlookers in the hallway let out an approving holler in unison.

A security guard who's right next to the teacher puts the attacker in a bear hug and attempts to move him away, but the angry teacher hits his attacker with a punch of his own, which the crowd doesn't like one bit.

With that, two other males — one wearing a gray hoodie and the other wearing a white hoodie — go after the teacher and knock him to the floor. By this point, the frenzied students are behaving as if they're watching a UFC match.

The teacher gets up again, and there's a little bit of pushing and shoving, but that's where the 45-second clip ends. You can view it here.

What does the school district have to say?

The district said in a statement that several students reportedly initiated the physical fight with the teacher, WXIA reported, adding that three students are charged with battery and disrupting public school.

"The DeKalb County School District is firmly committed to maintaining learning environments free from violent behavior and will not tolerate physical altercations in our schools," a spokesperson for the school district told WXIA.

You can view a video report here regarding the incident.

