Philly couple fed up with porch pirates pack 'gross,' 'stinky' contents in box for payback. Crooks take bait like clockwork.

As readers of Blaze News are aware, porch pirates have been a rampant and widespread problem for quite a long time. But one Philadelphia couple recently decided to issue a bit of payback to crooks who steal their delivered packages.

Travis Giarraffa and Lauren Goffredo told WTXF-TV they took action after someone stole a box of toilet paper while they were just feet away.

'I shook it to make it all dirty in there, so if they even put their hands [in], it's all over their hands.'

"[The package thief] walked off with a big thing of toilet paper, so last night [Travis is] like, 'You know, I got to clean up all the poop in the yard. Let's just box it up and put it outside,'" Goffredo told the station.

Goffredo added to WTXF: "This is Louis. He's our poop-machine French bulldog."

With that, the couple boxed up their canine's waste, shall we say, and left it outside overnight, the station said.

RELATED: Package thief leaves snarky 'thank you' note for victim. But she hopes to have last laugh with decoy box featuring 'a little gift' from her dog.

Giarraffa and Goffredo told WTXF that surveillance video actually captured someone taking the package at 4 a.m. last Wednesday.

"It was probably disgusting and gross and a lot — and I shook it to make it all dirty in there, so if they even put their hands there, it’s all over their hands," Giarraffa noted to the station.

"It was stinky, for sure," Goffredo added.

Bottom line: The couple told WTXF their hope is that the prank will make would-be thieves think twice before stealing packages in the future.

Giarraffa added to the station that he's also willing to help neighbors repeat the experiment: "If you need some dog poo for a package, hit me up. We have a whole dog poo dumpster out there."

More from WTXF:

Philadelphia police encourage anyone who experiences a theft or any crime to call 911 or visit their nearest police district. A spokesperson said, "If you experience a theft or any crime against you, it is important to report it to the police. ... If you have video evidence, it can be very helpful for investigators in locating the offender(s)."

The station added that neighbors in the area are staying vigilant and sharing information to help prevent future thefts.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!