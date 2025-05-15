Hillary Clinton tries to dunk on Trump over Qatar jet gift — and gets obliterated on social media

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tried to claw her way into the debate over a gift of a luxury plane to President Donald Trump and was hilariously rebuked by online detractors.

The ruling family of Qatar reportedly considered gifting a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to the Defense Department, which would use it for the president's travel until his term ended, and then it would be gifted to the future Trump presidential library. Critics pounced on the report to accuse Trump of improperly accepting a bribe from the oil gulf state.

On Wednesday, Clinton tried to join the chorus of critics but was instantly reminded that the Clinton family had accepted many similar "gifts" from foreign entities.

"No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious," Clinton wrote on the X platform.

While even some Republicans have expressed their unease with the gift, many online accused Clinton of hypocrisy in her tweet, which had response comments turned off.

"The Clinton Foundation is the Gold Platinum & Diamond standard for buying and selling influence. Just Shoosh," responded author Jim Hanson.

"Reminder, the Clinton Foundation received more than $40 million from four Arab states including Qatar," replied writer Ryan James Girdusky.

"The Clinton Foundation would like a word, Ms. Clinton," said Pradheep Shanker of National Review.

"This account says so many unintentionally hilarious things, I have to wonder if it’s run by people who actually hate her," read another reply.

"Honestly it's one of the funniest things in the world that this demon who wanted so badly to be president, who was gifted First Lady, Senate, and Secretary of State, is reduced to petty snipes on Twitter for the last few years of her life," read another popular response.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued his objection to the jumbo jet gift.

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar,” he wrote. “It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

